TSA in Turmoil: “I’m Very, Very, Very Familiar With That Dark Place That Robert was in"

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 14, 2019 at 4:00 AM EDT
joe-staring-dock

On March 6, 2019 TSA officials came to Orlando to investigate “multiple allegations of workplace concerns."

This was after Transportation Security Officer Robert Henry jumped to his death inside the Orlando International Airport. The investigation brought out years of toxic workplace allegations.

When investigators spoke with bomb specialist Dave Platt, he told them TSA leaders run Orlando International Airport using fear and intimidation. 

Platt says Robert Henry’s death was not just a cry for help but a call for change.

“Henry is one thing, but what I’m thinking about is are all the people that have been fired and the mental anguish that’s been perpetuated on them and how many years or days that’s taken off of their lives of undue stress.”

Dave Platt is one of four TSA agents who spoke with WMFE on the record about alleged bullying. All four have filed legal action against current and former TSA managers in Orlando. And three have been accused of harassment themselves.

If you or someone you know is depressed or thinking about suicide, call the  National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or you can text the  Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both are available, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
If you'd like to listen to their stories or any story in the "TSA in Turmoil" series, please click on the link.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
