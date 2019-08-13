TSA in Turmoil: “I Would Love to see the Truth, the Whole Truth, to Come Out"

At 9:28 a.m., Robert Henry hit send on an email to family and friends. Three minutes later, he killed himself.

In the email, Henry said he had nodded off at work and it looked like he was about to be fired. He’d recently switched shifts and was having trouble staying awake on the early-morning shift.

Henry, 36, had worked for TSA his entire adult life. He wrote that if he lost his job, he had no other purpose.

“I jist(sic) can’t help making myself a target for management,” Henry wrote. “I will NOT burden my parents with my issues so I have resolved to take matters into my own hands.”

He finished the email: “Tell my managers I will be waiting for them in Hell. Especially the ones who feel this was necessary.”

Robert Henry’s family still has questions about his death. His airport access badge was initially unaccounted for.

If you or someone you know is depressed or thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or you can text the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both are available, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

