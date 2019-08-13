© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
TSA in Turmoil: "He Loved to Sing Along With the Songs of the Disney Movies"

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 13, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
Rob on a ride at the Magic Kingdom. Photo courtesy Sylvia Henry
Rob on a ride at the Magic Kingdom. Photo courtesy Sylvia Henry

TSA Officer Rob Henry was in the headlines worldwide when he jumped to his death at the Orlando International Airport in February. 

So who was Rob Henry? A man trying to get home to avoid his bullies.

When Sylvia Henry thinks about her son Rob, one of the first things she remembers is his love of Disney movies. 

“He loved to sing along with the songs of the Disney movies. He would sing that little song of was it Sleeping Beauty? I know you I walked with you before. You know that movie? He would sing the whole song. ”

His childhood dream of living near Orlando’s theme parks was one of the reasons Rob transferred from Dulles International Airport to Orlando International Airport. He left his family in Virginia trying to become his own man. 

But in Orlando, his dream turned into a nightmare.

If you or someone you know is depressed or thinking about suicide, call the  National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or you can text the  Crisis Text Line at 741741. Both are available, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
If you'd like to listen to the rest of this story or any story in the "TSA in Turmoil" series, please click on the link.

Central Florida NewsTSAOrlando International AirportTSA Turmoil
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
