Fishkind Conversations: Why Is The Housing Market Ho-Hum In A Booming Economy?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published August 13, 2019 at 3:45 AM EDT
Image Credit: Mark Moz via flickr and Creative Commons
Housing affordability is becoming an increasing problem across the nation and particularly here in Central Florida. Economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind notes how odd this is, given that the country is enjoying the longest economic expansion in U.S. history with very low interest rates and strong gains in employment.

Those circumstances normally would have triggered a boom in home construction and home sales, but that has not happened.

Although mortgage rates are extraordinarily low, touching 3.77% last week with steady job growth for a decade, home sales are down 2.2% this year and have been essentially flat since 2014. New home sales have followed a similar trajectory. And residential construction has not even recovered to its annual average based on data back to 1960.

Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston what’s causing the odd behavior of housing markets, especially across Central Florida.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
