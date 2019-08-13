Community Partnership Schools Get Funding To Expand

For some students in under-served communities, exposure to poverty, drugs, violence, lack of adequate health care and more pose serious challenges that can impede their success, both in and out of the classroom.

The Community Partnership Schools model brings educational, health care, and broader community resources together as a holistic approach to improving the academic well-being of the students.

Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the model this legislative session by signing into law a bill that allocates $7.1 million dollars to grow the program.

From the education desk, 90.7’s Brendan Byrne spoke with Amy Ellis, director of UCF’s Center for Community Schools and Jarvis Wheeler, regional director of Community Partnership Schools of the Children’s Home Society of Florida.

