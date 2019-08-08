Orlando Couple Opens 'Insta-Worthy' Photography Studio

Joshua and Jeanette Johnson turned their dream into reality by opening Wall Crawl, an indoor photography studio that features more than 20 unique walls.

The flamingo wall was one of the first walls the couple decided they wanted to create.

It has bright pink beach balls and flamingos hanging against a blue and white striped back-drop, with two beach chairs perched in front.

Some of the walls will be changing seasonally.

Jeanette explains the role social media has played in their business.

“It’s the Instagrams and Facebooks of the world that are bringing people in the door, but I think they are surprised that they’re having a real life experience that really has very little to do with social media,” Jeanette said.

Joshua said he feels the studio space is special.

“Every time they look at that photo, it’s not just a picture of the family smiling, but it’s a picture reminding them of the great time they had when they took those pictures, which I think is really critical,” Joshua said.

Joshua said he plans to hold photography workshops ranging from the basics of a DSLR camera to how to improve your iPhone photography.