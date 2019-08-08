Education Desk: How Should Parents Talk to their Children About Mass Shootings?

More than 30 people were killed in two mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

From the Education Desk this week, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF researcher and psychologist Dr. Kimberly Renk about how to start the conversation.

For more resources parents can use to talk to their children-check out the following websites:





An age-by-age guide of how a child might respond to a mass shooting

A guide for teachers and other school staff to talk about school shootings

An NPR podcast about how a child might respond to gun violence in the news

PBS KIDS videos parents can use to help children cope after a mass shooting



If a child or adult is feeling suicidal or depressed because of a mass shooting, call the National Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also text the National Crisis Text Line at 741741.

If you'd like to listen to the interview, click on the clip above.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.