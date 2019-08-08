© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: How Should Parents Talk to their Children About Mass Shootings?

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
10156703466_0303444ea0_z

More than 30 people were killed in two mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

From the Education Desk this week, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur spoke with UCF researcher and psychologist Dr. Kimberly Renk about how to start the conversation.

For more resources parents can use to talk to their children-check out the following websites: 


If a child or adult is feeling suicidal or depressed because of a mass shooting, call the National Suicide Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also text the National Crisis Text Line at 741741.
If you'd like to listen to the interview, click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
