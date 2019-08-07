© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sorority Suspended Over Group Chat About Alcohol, Fake IDs

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 7, 2019 at 10:58 AM EDT
reflection_pond_16156764538

University of Central Florida officials have suspended a sorority chapter after a member reported her sisters were mentioning drinking, sharing IDs and paying others to complete assignments on a group chat.

The university suspended Alpha Delta Pi July 15. The Orlando Sentinel reports the sorority is accused of committing alcohol- and drug-related misconduct, violating laws and providing false or misleading information.

A sorority member who was studying in Paris contacted an instructor July 9 with her concerns about the group chat.

The sorority's national spokeswoman Beth Wright said the behavior in question doesn't align with the group's standards. They're working with the university to conduct an investigation.

The newspaper reports the chat included photos of young women holding glasses of wine and a Florida ID with the caption "selling this."

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details