'Pot Daddy' John Morgan Announces Support Of Recreational Marijuana As Voter Approval Reaches New High

Supporters of legalized recreational marijuana in Florida just got a big-name backer: high-profile Orlando attorney John Morgan.

Morgan - Florida's self-proclaimed "Pot Daddy", tweeted Tuesday that he believes there is enough time and money to get the issue on the ballot in 2020.

“I have decided that I am too old to care. I believe marijuana should be legal.”





Morgan was the highest profile supporter and financial backer of a successful 2016 constitutional amendment to allow medical marijuana, as well as a lawsuit this year that legalized smoking the whole flower. Opponents of medical marijuana have long said medical marijuana is a stepping stone for legal, recreational marijuana.

In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Morgan says he doesn’t know whether he would back an existing ballot initiative or start a campaign from scratch.

A proposed state constitutional amendment to regulate marijuana like alcohol already has gathered more than 80,000 signatures. According to a June Quinnipiac poll, 65 percent of Florida voters support allowing adults to possess small amounts of recreational marijuana. Thirty percent oppose it.