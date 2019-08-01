Orlando Pride Week Will Go Single-Use Plastic Free and Sustainable This Year

Pride Week this year will be one of the first festivals in Orlando to not use single-use plastics.

The week long LGBTQ pride event coincides with a city-wide ban on the materials that takes effect October 1.

Jeff Prystajko is director of Come Out with Pride the nonprofit that is organizing the festival.

He says they’re not just making sure vendors are using recyclable utensils and avoiding plastic straws and cups.

“We want to show alright it doesn’t have to be a losing situation for any future event. There are ways to figure out how we can still be sustainable without losing money whether that’s maybe engaging with different sponsors or finding some other vendors that are able to provide quality materials at similar costs.”

Marc Espeso also with Come Out with Pride says they’re making sure vendors cook offer sustainable food items.

“So the company we’re working with is trying to connect our food vendors with sustainable suppliers. So whether that’s helping them try to find you know disposable utensils or more paper friendly products. Even to their menu.”

Espeso says the festival will offer more recycle bins and water-filling stations throughout the event grounds.

Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar will headline the event that runs from October 6 through October 13 at Lake Eola Park and other sites throughout the city.

