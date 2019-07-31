© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Officials Say Melbourne Water Is Safe, But Residents Say It Stinks

By Amy Green
Published July 31, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
James Petts from London, England [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]
James Petts from London, England [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]

The water is safe. 

Those are the words of Melbourne’s public works and utilities director as some 200 residents gathered Tuesday evening for a town hall meeting on the community’s drinking water. 

“It may have a little odor," Ralph Reipelsperger said. "It may have a high chlorine smell. It may have a funky little taste to some extent, but the water through all our testing that’s been reported to DEP, the water is safe.” 

The meeting came in response to a spate of complaints over drinking water that residents say looks, smells and tastes funny. Representatives of multiple agencies say the water is safe. 

But that wasn’t enough for many gathered for the town hall meeting on the issue, including Melbourne resident Peter Barile of the American Water Security Project.  

“I put it upon yourself the DEP and Brevard County for continuing to support growth in this county, not on municipal water and sewage but septic tanks right adjacent to our drinking water source.” 

The complaints coincide with a toxic algae bloom in Lake Washington, the primary drinking water source for Melbourne and surrounding communities. 

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details