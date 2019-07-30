© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
New Space Coast Apprenticeship Program Fires Up To Fill Manufacturing Gap

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 30, 2019 at 7:08 PM EDT
Image: OneWeb
A group of students are embarking on a new apprenticeship program on the space coast. They’ll work in advanced manufacturing with aerospace companies while taking courses in engineering and aerospace tech. 

Space Florida’s Vice President of Government and External Relations, Dale Ketcham, explains how the apprenticeship program will fill a gap in talent, and how higher education is changing to reflect the sunshine state’s growing space economy. 

"There is now a crying need for a talent pipeline to provide the workforce to do this new manufacturing," Ketcham tells Intersection.

"It's a problem to have, but it's a very good problem to have."

