© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

SpaceX Cargo Capsule Arrives At Station After Successful Cape Canaveral Launch

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 27, 2019 at 8:26 AM EDT
SpaceX's cargo Dragon capsule arrives at the station for its third visit. Photo: NASA
SpaceX's cargo Dragon capsule arrives at the station for its third visit. Photo: NASA

On the International Space Station, astronauts can being unpacking more than 5,000 pounds of newly delivered supplies. A capsule packed with cargo arrived Saturday after launching from Cape Canaveral two days ago.

EAfoMciUcAQjrck-400x225.jpg

The capsule arrived Saturday morning. NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Christina Koch captured the vehicle using the station's robotic arm. Ground crews at NASA mission control in Houston took over the operation and remotely controlled the arm to attach SpaceX’s Cargo Dragon capsule to the station’s Harmony module.

The supplies include clothing, food and new science experiments including a 3D printer designed to print nerve cells, muscle cells and proteins in microgravity. Another experiment is on how moss can help support astronauts living long-term on the moon or Mars.

Packed in the trunk of the cargo vehicle is a new docking adapter. The International Docking Adapter (IDE-3) will support new space vehicles docking at the station. A previously installed port, IDE-2, was used to dock a test version of SpaceX's crew capsule back in March.

SpaceX launched the supplies under NASA’s commercial cargo partnership. It's the company's 18th mission to the station. The space agency pays private companies to deliver supplies to the orbiting outpost. Soon, SpaceX, along with Boeing, will launch astronauts to the International Space Station from Florida's Space Coast.

This is the Dragon capsule’s third mission to the station. It will remain there for about a month before heading back to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details