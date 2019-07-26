Critically Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows Take First Steps, Flaps Into The Wild

﻿

Video by Easton Underdahl

This is the sound of North America's most endangered bird.

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/12346_fl-grasshopper-sparrow-buzz-call_amy.wav"][/audio]

Fewer than 80 Florida grasshopper sparrows remain on the Central Florida prairie. Now to boost their population researchers for the first time are releasing captive-bred sparrows in the wild.

90.7's environmental reporter Amy Green joined Juan Oteyza and Becky Schneider of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as they released some of the latest sparrows.

[gallery type="slideshow" link="none" size="full" ids="128899,128895,128898,128897"]