© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Critically Endangered Florida Grasshopper Sparrows Take First Steps, Flaps Into The Wild

By Amy Green
Published July 26, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
After opening the aviary, researchers monitor the Florida grasshopper sparrows from 100 meters away. Photo by Amy Green
After opening the aviary, researchers monitor the Florida grasshopper sparrows from 100 meters away. Photo by Amy Green

Video by Easton Underdahl

This is the sound of North America's most endangered bird.

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/12346_fl-grasshopper-sparrow-buzz-call_amy.wav"][/audio]

Fewer than 80 Florida grasshopper sparrows remain on the Central Florida prairie. Now to boost their population researchers for the first time are releasing captive-bred sparrows in the wild.

90.7's environmental reporter Amy Green joined Juan Oteyza and Becky Schneider of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission as they released some of the latest sparrows.

[gallery type="slideshow" link="none" size="full" ids="128899,128895,128898,128897"]

Tags
Central Florida NewsEnvironmentflorida grasshopper sparrow
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details