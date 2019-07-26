$15,000 Reward Offered After 55 Guns Stolen in Central Florida

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is investigating the theft of more than 55 guns from three Central Florida businesses.

ATF and the National Safe Shooting Foundation are offering a combined $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. There have been three separate burglaries: Oakridge Gun Range on July 17, Godfather Pawn on July 24 and The Armories on July 25.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office and Seminole Count Sheriff's Office are also investigating.





Craig Kailimai, the assistant special agent in charge of the Tampa ATF office, said most of the weapons stolen were handguns.

“But there are a number of assault-style or assault-type rifles taken," Kailimai said. "Fifty, fifty-five guns in our opinion is a large number of guns to be out in the community illegally. So what we wanted to do was have the community come forward."

Officials believe at least two of the incidents were related. See below for photos of the vehicles and suspects in one of the incidents.