© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weather Scrubs NASA Resupply Mission, SpaceX Will Try Again Thursday

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 25, 2019 at 8:48 AM EDT
SpaceX's Falcon 9 CRS-18 launch was scrubbed Wednesday due to weather. Photo: SpaceX
SpaceX's Falcon 9 CRS-18 launch was scrubbed Wednesday due to weather. Photo: SpaceX

SpaceX is poised to launch more than 5,000 pounds of supplies to the International Space Station. An attempt to launch the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the cargo Wednesday from Cape Canaveral was scrubbed due to weather. 

NASA pays private companies like SpaceX to resupply the station with science experiments, crew supplies and equipment.

Also on board: a new docking port. Once installed, it will allow more space vehicles to park at the space station.

SpaceX will attempt another launch Thursday at 6:01 p.m. ET, although forecasters said similar weather will threaten the launch. The next opportunity would be August.

It will be the third flight of the Crew Dragon capsule to the space station. After spending about a month attached to the station, it will return to Earth and splash down in the Pacific Ocean.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details