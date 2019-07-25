Education Desk: What Challenges Do Newcomers to Florida Face in K-12 Classrooms?

The beginning of the school year is hard for any student-but what about a student who has recently immigrated either by themselves or with their family to the United States?

This week on the Education Desk, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Hope CommUnity Center’s Director of Academic Support Ivis Greenwall about the unique challenges these students face in Florida classrooms.





Greenwall says the Center offers one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students twice a week, for an hour and fifteen minutes each session.

She says they also offer a tutoring program for unaccompanied minors called Adelante Caminantes or Onward Walkers. The program runs twice a week, for two hours each session. Along with English language instruction, students receive life skills tutoring and hot meals.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.