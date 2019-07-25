© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: What Challenges Do Newcomers to Florida Face in K-12 Classrooms?

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2019 at 9:06 AM EDT
Education Desk spoke with Hope CommUnity Center’s Director of Academic Support Ives Greenwall about the unique challenges these students face in Florida classrooms. Photo: Hope CommUnity Center

The beginning of the school year is hard for any student-but what about a student who has recently immigrated either by themselves or with their family to the United States? 

This week on the Education Desk, 90.7’s Danielle Prieur spoke with Hope CommUnity Center’s Director of Academic Support Ivis Greenwall about the unique challenges these students face in Florida classrooms.  

Greenwall says the Center offers one-on-one tutoring for K-12 students twice a week, for an hour and fifteen minutes each session.

She says they also offer a tutoring program for unaccompanied minors called Adelante Caminantes or Onward Walkers. The program runs twice a week, for two hours each session. Along with English language instruction, students receive life skills tutoring and hot meals.

To learn more about the programs Hope CommUnity Center offers families, click on the link.
If you'd like to listen to the interview, click on the clip above. 

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
