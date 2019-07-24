© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Coming Soon, More Turnpike Charging Stations For Electric Cars

By Amy Green
Published July 24, 2019 at 10:54 AM EDT
Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to put electric car charging stations at every service plaza along Florida’s Turnpike.

He made the announcement Wednesday in Central Florida. 

Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year. Currently three turnpike service plazas offer charging stations, including Turkey Lake in Central Florida.

But the governor says he wants electric car charging stations statewide.

“The goal is as you see what we’re doing on the turnpike, now we want to be able to have similar fast-charging stations across all of Florida’s major highways.”

The proposal is part of a $166 million plan for improving air quality, under a settlement in the Volkswagen emissions scandal. A public comment period on the state plan now is underway.

DeSantis also says he expects state action in response to a Florida guardian accused of filing “do not resuscitate” on behalf of clients without their consent.

“I think that there’s going to be action taken whether it’s administratively or legislatively or a combination because I think something needs to be done.”

One of guardian Rebecca Fierle's wards died in a Tampa hospital after staff withheld life-saving procedures under a "do not resuscitate" order filed against his wishes.

Under Florida law a judge can appoint guardians for minors and adults with mental or physical disabilities, allowing the guardians to make financial and medical decisions.

 

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
