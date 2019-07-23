© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Space Florida Replacing Aging NASA Bridge

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 23, 2019 at 9:21 AM EDT
The grant will help replace NASA's aging bridge across the Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Google Maps
The grant will help replace NASA's aging bridge across the Indian River Lagoon. Photo: Google Maps

Space Florida is getting a $90 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace an aging bridge leading to the Kennedy Space Center.

The grant will help cover the cost of replacing NASA’s bridge over the Indian River Lagoon along State Road 405 which leads into the Space Center and Vistor Complex.

As private business ramps up along the Space Coast, the new bridge will support more commercial companies.

"This is a key component of enabling the Cape Canaveral Space Port to continue to flourish with commercial activity," said Space Florida's Dale Ketcham.

He said most of the trucks and cargo heading to Blue Origin, OneWeb, SpaceX use that bridge.  "That’s pretty much the primary artery and it needs to be so we’re not forcing people and big trucks onto the Beachline and SR-3."

The plan is to build two freestanding, high-span bridges to replace the current single draw bridge.

The DOT grant will cover about 60 percent of the costs. NASA, along with Space Florida and the Florida Department of Transportation, will pay for the remainder of the demolition and building costs.

The project will take about five years to complete.

Tags
Central Florida NewsSpace
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details