In Orlando, Pompeo Announces New Pressure On Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced new sanctions Monday against a leading Chinese oil importer in the administration’s latest step to pressure Iran.

Pompeo made the announcement in Orlando.

Pompeo announced the sanctions against Zhuhai Zhenrong Limited and its chief executive for buying crude oil from Iran. Oil exports are Iran’s largest source of foreign income.

“They violated U.S. law by accepting crude oil. We’ve said all along that any sanction will be enforced. We cannot tolerate more money going to the ayatolah and putting American marines and sailors at risk. It’s too important.”

Pompeo made the announcement at a national convention of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. It was the first time in five decades a sitting secretary of state has addressed the convention.

The appearance comes a month after President Donald Trump announced his re-election campaign in Orlando.