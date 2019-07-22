Four Orange County Public Schools Open in August, Area is One of the Fastest Growing in the Country

Orange County is opening four public schools in August at the start of the new school year.

Castleview Elementary School, Water Spring Elementary School and Horizon West Middle School are entirely new buildings while Pershing School is a consolidation of two local schools.

Orange County Public School’s Lauren Roth says the three schools located in the Horizon West neighborhood are a byproduct of the population growth in southwest Orange County

"We can’t build schools fast enough with the funds that we have. Every time that we open a school in Horizon West it opens full. This year we’re opening a middle school and two elementary schools in Horizon West and we know that it’s not enough."

[audio mp3="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/clip-for-13001.mp3"][/audio]

She says each elementary school will have updated security features along with:

"Audio enhancement in every room, touch screen TVs, they’ll be outfitted with enough chargers for when the school goes one-to-one with a digital device for each student."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/13002_SCHOOLS_DANIELLE.wav"][/audio]

Roth says middle school classrooms are outfitted with group work areas and movable furniture to make collaboration easier.

The district also finished renovating Lake Gem Elementary School, Lake George Elementary School, Sunrise Elementary School, and Corner Lake Middle School and has added new Performing Arts Centers at Colonial and Boone High Schools.

Parents and students will be able to preview the schools during the following "sneak peak days":

-Castleview Elementary School: Thursday, July 25 from 4:30-6:30

-Water Spring Elementary School: Monday, July 31 from 4:30-6:30

-Horizon West Middle School: Wednesday, July 24 from 4:30-6:30

-Pershing School: Monday July 29 from 4-6

These new schools brings the total number of OCPS schools to 199.

The U.S. Census Bureau named Orange County as one of the top ten fastest growing counties in the country in 2018.

If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.