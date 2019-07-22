© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Central Floridians Call on Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rosselló to Resign at Lake Eola Rally

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 22, 2019 at 12:41 PM EDT
46812875924_940f144a86_z
jamesbarke@me.com
/

Demonstrators are planning to gather this evening at Lake Eola to call for the resignation of Puerto Rico’s governor. 

Giovanni Bravo Ruiz of the community action group Borisquad says the event will include traditional music and a cacerolazo-where people make noise using kitchen pots and pans. 

He says there also will be a silent candlelight vigil in protest of Governor Ricardo Rosselló’s plans to remain in office through the end of his term

"It’s for the people that have been lost when Hurricane Maria happened. Then throughout all those months when the government failed to assist the people of Puerto Rico. It’s for the people that had to leave Puerto Rico also and continue to struggle out here."

https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/giovanni.wav

Marcos Vilar of Alianza for Progress says the demonstrators want to show solidarity with those in Puerto Rico who have been staging an all-day protest. 

"Resignation is obviously the number one thing that we’re calling for. This governor has no legitimacy left. No way that he can bring back control of the government and show any positive corrections. He lost his opportunity. He’s lost the confidence of the people."

[audio wav="https://www.wmfe.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/giovanni.wav"][/audio]

The protests are over Rosselló’s texts with members of his administration that were misogynistic and homophobic-they also mocked the Hurricane Maria dead. The Lake Eola event starts at 7 PM. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida News
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details