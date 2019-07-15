Volusia County Council Meeting Could Decide What Property Tax Bills Look like in Next Fiscal Year

The Volusia County Council will vote tomorrow to decide the property tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year

With property values rising in Volusia even if the Council decides to keep the tax rate the same, the County is expected to receive more revenue.

The additional tax dollars from the value increase will generate a total of some $16 million dollars for the County's General Fund.

Councilwoman Barbara Girtman says the funds could be used to pay for emergency medical services including paramedics and ambulances.

"For me if the rate is the same as what we had last time, I realize technically it’s an increase. But considering increased costs, I view it as a positive.”

She says it could also be used to get rid of debt from SunRail expansion in the area.

"I know with Amendment 10, we’ve got to prepare. It’s still in the air the amount of funds that would be needed. But I think it’s only prudent to certainly consider what those costs could be and be better prepared for it.”

Phase II of the expansion is expected to connect DeBary and Deland in the county.

These monies have already been earmarked for ongoing projects like installing new 911 technology in the Sheriff's Office and updating correctional facilities and the medical examiner’s office.

The first public hearing on the budget including the property tax is scheduled for September 3.

If you'd like to listen to the story, please click on the clip above.