Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance Attraction Gets New Opening Date

By Abe Aboraya
Published July 12, 2019 at 11:20 AM EDT
The attraction Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open December 5 in Orlando. (photo courtesy Disney)
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort will get a major ride open before California’s Disneyland.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open to guests December 5 - that’s more than a month before the ride opens in California. In a blog post, Disney called the ride its most ambitious and immersive to date. 

Guests will be placed in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, and "must stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren. "

The entire area, dubbed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort ,will open August 29 at Hollywood Studios in Orlando. On opening day, the main attraction will be Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Experts predict a surge in tourism from the new attraction.

