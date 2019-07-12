Star Wars: Rise Of The Resistance Attraction Gets New Opening Date

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort will get a major ride open before California’s Disneyland.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will open to guests December 5 - that’s more than a month before the ride opens in California. In a blog post, Disney called the ride its most ambitious and immersive to date.

Guests will be placed in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance, and "must stay one step ahead of Kylo Ren. "

The entire area, dubbed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort ,will open August 29 at Hollywood Studios in Orlando. On opening day, the main attraction will be Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Experts predict a surge in tourism from the new attraction.