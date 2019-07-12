© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Dental Clinic at American Muslim Community Center will Provide Free Care to Uninsured Families

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2019 at 10:22 AM EDT
The first appointments will be available the week of July 20. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Residents without dental insurance can begin making appointments today for free exams and cleanings, fillings and extractions at a Longwood clinic. 

The dental clinic will be run out of an existing health clinic that has been operating at the American Muslim Community Center since 2017. 

Clinic director Atif Fareed says four dentists have already donated time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and a hygienist will be available on Fridays. 

“We know a lot of people who have regular medical insurance but lack dental insurance. So we want to provide that community a service that was not available to them.”

Fareed says that patients will need to call ahead to make an appointment for dental work. 

“Depending on what the schedule is those who call in we can put them in for exactly what they want. So we can custom tailor the appointment to the dentist that is going to see them for that specialty.”

The first appointments will be available the week of July 20. 

The American Muslim Community Center also runs a mobile health clinic that provides free primary care to uninsured patients in Central Florida.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
