Dental Clinic at American Muslim Community Center will Provide Free Care to Uninsured Families

Residents without dental insurance can begin making appointments today for free exams and cleanings, fillings and extractions at a Longwood clinic.

The dental clinic will be run out of an existing health clinic that has been operating at the American Muslim Community Center since 2017.

Clinic director Atif Fareed says four dentists have already donated time on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and a hygienist will be available on Fridays.

“We know a lot of people who have regular medical insurance but lack dental insurance. So we want to provide that community a service that was not available to them.”

Fareed says that patients will need to call ahead to make an appointment for dental work.

“Depending on what the schedule is those who call in we can put them in for exactly what they want. So we can custom tailor the appointment to the dentist that is going to see them for that specialty.”

The first appointments will be available the week of July 20.

The American Muslim Community Center also runs a mobile health clinic that provides free primary care to uninsured patients in Central Florida.

