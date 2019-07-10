© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
UCF QB Suffers Off-Season Injury, Will Not Participate In Training Camp

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 10, 2019 at 10:51 AM EDT
UCF Football at Bright House Networks Stadium. Photo: UCF
UCF football quarterback Darriel Mack, Jr. suffered a broken ankle and will not participate in training camp. Coach Josh Heupel said Mack’s injury was not football related. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

“We hope Darriel has a speedy recovery, but we are excited about the talent we have in the quarterback room to start the season,” Heupel said in a statement.

Mack was primarily a backup last season, but stepped up as a starter after McKenzie Milton suffered a season-ending knee injury.

With Milton out for at least this upcoming season, Mack is one of four quarterbacks competing for the starting role. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush, redshirt freshman Quadry Jones and true freshman Dillon Gabriel are also in the running for the position.

UCF’s opening game is August 29 against Florida A&M.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
