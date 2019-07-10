UCF QB Suffers Off-Season Injury, Will Not Participate In Training Camp

UCF football quarterback Darriel Mack, Jr. suffered a broken ankle and will not participate in training camp. Coach Josh Heupel said Mack’s injury was not football related. It’s unclear when he’ll return.

“We hope Darriel has a speedy recovery, but we are excited about the talent we have in the quarterback room to start the season,” Heupel said in a statement.

Mack was primarily a backup last season, but stepped up as a starter after McKenzie Milton suffered a season-ending knee injury.

With Milton out for at least this upcoming season, Mack is one of four quarterbacks competing for the starting role. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush, redshirt freshman Quadry Jones and true freshman Dillon Gabriel are also in the running for the position.

UCF’s opening game is August 29 against Florida A&M.