Plantation Explosion Putting Employees Out Of Work

The Plantation mall explosion over the weekend damaged stores and injured more than 20 people. Now, some employees in the surrounding businesses are out of work.

Police still aren’t sure what caused the abandoned pizza restaurant to explode.

Siobhan Edwards is president of the greater Plantation chamber of commerce. At a resource session Tuesday night, the chamber organized opportunities for employees who are out of a job.

“I started working on this on Sunday, at the site. Knowing these people are going to be without a job, what do we do?” Edwards asked.

Employers like Publix, CarMax and Renaissance Hotel reached out to Edwards to offer jobs.

“It’s interesting how Plantation works, it really is a family, you know these businesses. It’s devastating,” Edwards said.

Edwards estimates a little over 100 part time workers are going to need new jobs.