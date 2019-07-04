© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Volunteers are Needed to Help Clean up Central Florida Beaches After 4th of July

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 4, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
“Spent fireworks, food, plates, cups, cigarettes, clothing, even broken beach chairs.”&nbsp;These are just a few of the items volunteers found on Daytona Beach. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
In Daytona Beach, volunteers are planning to gather tomorrow at Sun Splash Park to clean up the beach after 4th of July revelries.  

“Spent fireworks, food, plates, cups, cigarettes, clothing, even broken beach chairs.”

That’s Danielle Ramsey of Volusia County describing items volunteers found last year on the beach.

Ramsey says the volunteers collected 55,000 pounds of trash in total on July 5th. 

She says they're planning another cleanup this year at Sun Splash Park in Daytona Beach with the same goal: to get rid of garbage on the beach before it makes sea turtles, fish, and birds sick.

“We recommend that everybody get involved regardless of where you are on the coastline to help us remove that debris before it has a chance to make its way out into the ocean and harm wildlife.”

 

Ramsey says these clean-ups don’t just happen after major holidays but on a monthly basis as garbage is a problem year-round on the beach.

"I would love to see less plastics-microplastics the tiny bits of plastics that end up on the coast. I would also love to see less cigarette butts littering the coast as well."

People who want to participate should bring the following items:

“I do recommend that you bring gloves. Comfortable clothing, a reusable water bottle, a bucket just to reduce the trash that we’re taking out. Reduce how much plastic we’re using and then of course sun protection, so a hat and sunscreen.”

The event lasts from 9 to 11 tomorrow morning. For more information or to RSVP to the event with a group of 15 or more, click on the link. 
If you'd like to listen to the story, click on the clip.

