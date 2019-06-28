UCF Community Comes Together To Support A Knight In Critical Condition

UCF students organized a candlelight vigil for a DUI hit-and-run victim and fellow knight.

UCF senior London Harrell is still in a coma after getting hit by a car early Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol said troopers suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs.

UCF-PD has made 15 DUI arrests in 2019 so far.

Rebecca Kirsch, one of Harrell’s close friends, organized this vigil. She said the community is coming together to pray for Harrell’s recovery.

“She’s probably the best human you’ll ever meet in your life. She is a party animal but also one of the most generous and kind-hearted people I’ve ever met. It’s been incredible the amount of people who have shown that they care, not only about her, but also her friends and her family.”

The vigil will take place at 8 pm Friday at the UCF Reflection Pond.

Friends and family are encouraged to bring any pictures and memorabilia they may have.