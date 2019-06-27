© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: Will Changes to Bright Futures Scholarship Affect Underrepresented Groups of Students?

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT
Starting with the class of 2021 students will need to get higher SAT scores to qualify for a Bright Futures Scholarship.&nbsp;Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Starting with the class of 2021 students will need to get higher SAT scores to qualify for a Bright Futures Scholarship. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Starting with the class of 2021 students will need to get higher SAT scores to qualify for a Bright Futures Scholarship.

The minimum test score for a full scholarship will increase from 1290 to 1330. 

Republican state senator Kelli Stargel, who introduced the bill, says it was getting too easy to get the scholarships.  

Boys and Girls Club College Coordinator Suzanne Dukes and alumna of the program Irene Dominque about the impact of the changes could have on under-represented students. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Education Desk spoke with Boys and Girls Club College Coordinator Suzanne Dukes and alumna of the program Irene Dominque about the impact the changes could have on under-represented students.

For a full list of scholarships offered through the state, click on the link.
To listen to the full conversation, click on the clip above.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsBright Futures Scholarship
