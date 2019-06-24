© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Governor DeSantis Signs Education Bill Expanding Apprenticeship Programs

By Brendan Byrne
Published June 24, 2019 at 9:16 AM EDT
Governor Ron DeSantis signs H.B 7071 at Space Florida headquarters. Photo: Governor's Office
More Florida students will soon get the opportunity for hands on learning through apprenticeships with high-tech manufacturing companies. Governor Ron DeSantis signed an education bill into law Monday which expands the apprenticeship program.

DeSantis highlighted an apprenticeship program where Eastern Florida State College students learned how to manufacture aerospace parts at Lockheed Martin.

Thirty of the 31 students in the program went on to work in high-paying jobs at Lockheed. The bill signed at Space Florida’s headquarters expands similar programs state-wide.

“I think it’s important that our education system recognizes that there’s more than one way to get advanced knowledge and skills beyond the traditional four year brick and ivy university," said DeSantis. "Some of these concrete skills are in more demand than ever.”

He says apprenticeship programs in Brevard will help develop the Space Coast as a place to build rockets, along with launching them.

The bill also expands computer science education in schools and provides funding for financial literacy courses.

Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
