Governor DeSantis Signs Education Bill Expanding Apprenticeship Programs

More Florida students will soon get the opportunity for hands on learning through apprenticeships with high-tech manufacturing companies. Governor Ron DeSantis signed an education bill into law Monday which expands the apprenticeship program.

DeSantis highlighted an apprenticeship program where Eastern Florida State College students learned how to manufacture aerospace parts at Lockheed Martin.

Thirty of the 31 students in the program went on to work in high-paying jobs at Lockheed. The bill signed at Space Florida’s headquarters expands similar programs state-wide.

“I think it’s important that our education system recognizes that there’s more than one way to get advanced knowledge and skills beyond the traditional four year brick and ivy university," said DeSantis. "Some of these concrete skills are in more demand than ever.”

He says apprenticeship programs in Brevard will help develop the Space Coast as a place to build rockets, along with launching them.

The bill also expands computer science education in schools and provides funding for financial literacy courses.