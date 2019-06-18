© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Helping Teens In Foster Care Get Drivers Licenses

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 18, 2019 at 7:34 PM EDT
Danielle Levien &amp; David Finucane
Danielle Levien & David Finucane

Getting a driver’s license is a rite of passage for teenagers. But for teens in foster care, getting that license often isn’t easy, and without a driver’s license, getting to school or work can be an exhausting and expensive ordeal.

Four and a half years ago, Keys to Independence launched to help kids in the foster system enrol in driver education. The state funded program, run by non profit Embrace Families, has helped 500 older teens in foster care get their driver’s licenses.

From the education desk this week we spoke to David Finucane with Keys to Independence and Danielle Levien with Embrace Families.

Education reporting On 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation.

 

