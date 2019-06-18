Fishkind Conversations: There's More To Existing Home Price Data Than You Think

According to data from the real estate website Zillow, home prices dipped in Orlando in May for the first time since 2012. This ends a whopping 86-month streak where the value of the median home shot up 94% to $239,200, Zillow said.

The housing market is important to Florida's economic outlook, so the report has raised some eyebrows.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that sales and prices of existing homes are indeed flattening, but that doesn't mean it is time to panic.

In fact, Fishkind says, there are different ways to look at the same set of facts.

