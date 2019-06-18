© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: There's More To Existing Home Price Data Than You Think

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 18, 2019 at 3:10 AM EDT
Image Credit: Mark Moz via flickr and Creative Commons
Image Credit: Mark Moz via flickr and Creative Commons

According to data from the real estate website Zillow, home prices dipped in Orlando in May for the first time since 2012. This ends a whopping 86-month streak where the value of the median home shot up 94% to $239,200, Zillow said.

The housing market is important to Florida's economic outlook, so the report has raised some eyebrows.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that sales and prices of existing homes are indeed flattening, but that doesn't mean it is time to panic.

In fact, Fishkind says, there are different ways to look at the same set of facts.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.

Tags
CommentariesfishkindeconomyFishkind Economic Commentaries
Nicole Darden Creston
Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from extraordinary hurricanes to historic space flights, from the people and procedures of Florida’s justice system to the changing face of the state’s economy. When local issues have received international attention, Nicole has reported worldwide for TV news outlets such as CNN, HLN, ABC, Fox News Channel, and BBC News 24.

When she’s off duty, Nicole can often be found performing with one of Central Florida’s many theatre companies, or taking in local arts, culture and music.
See stories by Nicole Darden Creston
