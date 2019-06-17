Trump Supporters: Why They Came From Across Florida For Tuesday's Rally

On Monday, Trump supporters formed a line outside the Amway Center, where the president plans to announce his re-election campaign.

Florida is expected to be a key battleground in the 2020 election, and the campaign launch highlights the importance of the I-4 corridor.

Supporters wore hats and T-shirts and held signs with slogans like “re-elect Trump, Keep America Great” and “Trump 2020”.

Jennifer Petiel and her friend Gary Beck arrived 40 hours before the start of the rally, to secure their place in line.

“I’m so excited. Thank God for President Trump," Petiel said. "In the nick of time, he’s saving America...We got a room, we go back, we all watch each other in line, we watch each other’s spots. Who wants to go back to take a shower, who wants to go eat and come back. We’re like one big family...one big family down there.”

City officials say they are ready for tens of thousands of people in downtown Orlando.

Meira Galvez and her sister Ellie Salvador drove up from Miami on Sunday, accompanied by their two other sisters.

They plan to camp outside the arena until the doors open at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Just being with MAGA people, I’m not afraid to wear my MAGA hat," Salvadore said. "I’m from Jersey, so you know there’s no MAGA rallies over there. So I’m very happy to be able to come to my first one." “Four women for Trump, isn’t that ironic," Galves said. “Four Latin women for Trump,” Salvador said.

Protesters are planning to make their voices heard as well.

