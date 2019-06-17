© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Protesters Ready For Trump Visit To Central Florida

By Amy Green
Published June 17, 2019 at 12:44 PM EDT
map-of-florida-743x500

Protesters are planning to gather Tuesday evening outside of Amway Center as President Donald Trump announces his re-election campaign in Orlando.

The "Win With Love Rally" is organized by a coalition of progressive groups. It will feature speakers including Pulse survivors and women who have undergone abortions.

Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida is among the organizers.

“We’ve got some representation from Gays against Guns. We’ve got some division from Organize Florida. And then a few of us who are just concerned Central Floridians who just really want to push back against President Trump’s brand of hate and division.”

The protest starts at 5 p.m. outside the Stonewall Bar, about four blocks from the Amway Center.

An all-day outdoor "45 Fest" with live music and large screens that will show the president’s speech also is planned. City leaders are expecting tens of thousands in downtown Orlando.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
