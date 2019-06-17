Protesters Ready For Trump Visit To Central Florida

Protesters are planning to gather Tuesday evening outside of Amway Center as President Donald Trump announces his re-election campaign in Orlando.

The "Win With Love Rally" is organized by a coalition of progressive groups. It will feature speakers including Pulse survivors and women who have undergone abortions.

Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida is among the organizers.

“We’ve got some representation from Gays against Guns. We’ve got some division from Organize Florida. And then a few of us who are just concerned Central Floridians who just really want to push back against President Trump’s brand of hate and division.”

The protest starts at 5 p.m. outside the Stonewall Bar, about four blocks from the Amway Center.

An all-day outdoor "45 Fest" with live music and large screens that will show the president’s speech also is planned. City leaders are expecting tens of thousands in downtown Orlando.