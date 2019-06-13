© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Prince Royce To Headline Major League Soccer All-Star Concert

By Radio Intern
Published June 13, 2019 at 11:24 AM EDT
Photo courtesy MLS

Latin singer Prince Royce is headlining the 2019 Major League Soccer All-Star Concert.

Prince Royce will be joining Grammy-nominated DJ-producer A-Trak in the concert.

This performance will kick off five days of soccer festivities, with the MLS All-Star Game wrapping up the events on July 31 at Exploria Stadium.

The Dominican singer says he knows there will be people just finding out about his music that day, and hopes they have a great experience.

In a statement he explained, "I think for me it's a great way to continue to gain a bigger audience. It's a whole different type of crowd."

The concert will be on July 27 at Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.

 

