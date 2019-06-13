© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Desk: Nonprofit Offers Children Hot Meals Now That School's Out for the Year

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 13, 2019 at 1:49 PM EDT
Eating vegetables by child make them healthier

School’s out in Central Florida and that means students can’t rely on free and reduced lunch programs for breakfasts and lunches over the next two months.

That’s where a nonprofit like Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida comes in.


They provide 8,000 hot meals every day to kids in need in the area.

This week the Education Desk met with Second Harvest’s Vice President Greg Higgerson to talk about why it's not just important for children to keep learning, but also to keep eating healthy over the summer break.
Central Florida NewsSecond Harvesthungerfood bankchildren
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
