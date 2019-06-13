Education Desk: Nonprofit Offers Children Hot Meals Now That School's Out for the Year

School’s out in Central Florida and that means students can’t rely on free and reduced lunch programs for breakfasts and lunches over the next two months.

They provide 8,000 hot meals every day to kids in need in the area.

This week the Education Desk met with Second Harvest’s Vice President Greg Higgerson to talk about why it's not just important for children to keep learning, but also to keep eating healthy over the summer break.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.