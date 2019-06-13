© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Brevard Zoo Welcomes Endangered Wrinkle Hornbill Chick

By Talia Blake
Published June 13, 2019 at 7:38 AM EDT
Wrinkled Hornbill Chick via Brevard Zoo
Wrinkled Hornbill Chick via Brevard Zoo

A Florida zoo is welcoming a wrinkled hornbill chick.

Brevard Zoo officials said the baby bird that hatched April 12 emerged from its nest on June 8. The chick is the fifth offspring of Morticia and Gomez, both of whom are about 26 years old.

The zoo's director of animal programs, Michelle Smurl, says the chick "offers a glimmer of hope" for the wrinkled hornbill species which is decreasing.

The wrinkled hornbill is native to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and is considered endangered due to habitat loss.

Tags
Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
See stories by Talia Blake
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details