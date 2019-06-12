Ceremony Tonight Marks Third Anniversary of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

The onePULSE Foundation is holding a remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. in honor of the third anniversary of the PULSE nightclub shooting.

This annual remembrance ceremony brings together community and spiritual leaders to honor those affected by the shooting.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will be speaking at the event.

Pulse nightclub owner Barbara Poma said, "June 12 will remain a day of remembrance and honor for our 49 angels. As we mark three years from the tragedy that has changed Orlando forever, we continue to reflect on the impact the night has left on our city and the world. Each day we work to grow from this tragedy by battling hatred with education, progress, hope and unity."

The onePULSE Foundation has announced that they plan to build a National Pulse Memorial and Museum. It is expected to open in 2022.