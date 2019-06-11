© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Lawsuit Filed Over Florida's Toxic Algae

By Amy Green
Published June 11, 2019 at 11:48 AM EDT
An algae bloom at Central Marine in August 2016. Photo by Amy Green
Environmental groups in a new lawsuit are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to stop Lake Okeechobee discharges linked with toxic algae.

The lawsuit is filed under the Endangered Species Act. It accuses the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of harming endangered and threatened species like manatees and sea turtles.

It says tens of thousands of tons of marine animals have gone belly-up because of toxic algae-fouled water discharged from Lake Okeechobee to delicate coastal estuaries.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Miami by the Center for Biological Diversity, Calusa Waterkeeper and Waterkeeper Alliance.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Marine Fisheries Service also are named in the lawsuit. All three federal agencies declined to comment on the pending litigation.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
