Florida is Another Step Closer to Getting a Canadian Drug Importation Program

Governor Ron DeSantissigned a Canadian drug importation bill into law today in the Villages.

The DeSantis administration is working with the Agency for Health Care Administration to draft a plan that outlines how the program will be safe and cost-effective for patients.

It will present this plan to U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Secretary Alex Azar.





And if he approves it, Canadian pharmacies could start importing drugs to Florida in as little as six months.

That's something DeSantis says could save the state a lot of money.

“Because we pay a lot of money for drugs for prisoners and my hope is that consumers will see savings for themselves and their drugs.”

Under the program, the Agency for Health Care Administration would approve a list of Canadian pharmacies and wholesalers who could import drugs that meet FDA safety standards.

DeSantis says with President Trump's support he expects the program to be approved and soon.

"I’m going to be talking with the President next week more about it. We envision maybe this taking until next year for us to do it, but we’re moving quicker because the President says he wants to move quicker."

Certain drugs like controlled substances and biological products would not be eligible for sale in the program.

