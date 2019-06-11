© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: How Will $19.1B Federal Disaster Relief Bill Help Florida?

By Nicole Darden Creston
Published June 11, 2019 at 4:58 AM EDT
Hurricane Michael ripped through Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and the surrounding area leaving severe damage through its path. The storm sustained winds up to 150 mph, which significantly damaged every structure throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Liliana Moreno)
Tech. Sgt. Liliana Moreno
/
Hurricane Michael ripped through Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, and the surrounding area leaving severe damage through its path. The storm sustained winds up to 150 mph, which significantly damaged every structure throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Liliana Moreno)

The long-delayed $19.1 billion federal disaster relief bill is now law. It includes $2.4 billion for areas hit by Hurricane Michael last October, like the Panhandle towns of Mexico Beach and Panama City, and $1 billion to help rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind praises aid from FEMA and Florida’s government in the immediate aftermath of Michael.

But he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why the new federal package, while very welcome news, may be too little, too late.

Nicole Darden Creston
