Fishkind Conversations: How Will $19.1B Federal Disaster Relief Bill Help Florida?

The long-delayed $19.1 billion federal disaster relief bill is now law. It includes $2.4 billion for areas hit by Hurricane Michael last October, like the Panhandle towns of Mexico Beach and Panama City, and $1 billion to help rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base.

Economic analyst Hank Fishkind praises aid from FEMA and Florida’s government in the immediate aftermath of Michael.

But he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston why the new federal package, while very welcome news, may be too little, too late.

Click the Play Audio button to hear their conversation.