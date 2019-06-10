© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Legislation Would Establish Pulse As National Memorial Site

By Amy Green
Published June 10, 2019 at 2:00 AM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

Elected leaders are scheduled to announce Monday at Pulse plans for legislation that would designate the nightclub as a national memorial site.

The designation would make way for public and private grants. The nightclub would not be affiliated with the National Park Service.

Reps. Stephanie Murphy and Darren Soto along with Pulse owner Barbara Poma are scheduled to announce the legislation during an event at Pulse.

The nightclub has sat empty since the 2016 mass shooting that left 49 dead. A temporary memorial opened last year while plans for a permanent memorial continue.

The development comes ahead of the anniversary Wednesday of the mass shooting. An annual remembrance ceremony is scheduled at Pulse Wednesday evening.

 

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
