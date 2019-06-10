Fluoride to Stay in Ocala's Public Water

The Ocala City Council has voted to keep fluoride in its public water.

President of the American Fluoridation Society Johnny Johnson was a main supporter of keeping Ocala’s waters fluoridated.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, what your income level is or your level of education or dental care,” Johnson said. “If you simply drink fluoridated water you’re going to have at least 25 percent less cavities and less severe cavities.”

The city council proposed a few weeks ago to lower the level of fluoride in its public water, claiming it causes health problems. Johnson says fluoridating public water benefits community members of all different socio-economic classes.

“Because there are other sources of fluoride, like in juices, products made in fluoridated communities, toothpaste being swallowed,” Johnson said. “We have one level of which is set from 0.7 to 1.2 [parts per million]. When we didn't have climate control in all places, we didn’t have A.C. in our cars, up north they didn’t need those things...we drank more water in the south than they did in the north.”

According to research conducted by the American Fluoridation Society, $38 are saved in dental treatment costs, for every $1 invested in public water fluoridation.

Johnson fears Central Florida residents have been scared into believing their community’s tap water is undrinkable.

“All you have to do if you want to find out what’s in the water, is Google ‘water quality report’, and you can see exactly what the level is,” Johnson said. “It’ll show there was a range, from this to this, within the years time, and here’s what our average is. That average should be right at 0.7 parts per million, or right around it."

The Ocala City Council voted to keep fluoride levels consistent with what the Department of Health recommends.