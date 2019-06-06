© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
OSHA Investigating Volcano Bay Incident After Universal Admits Electrical Problems Sent Four People to Hospital

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 6, 2019 at 11:50 AM EDT
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
TREVOR AYDELOTTE
/
Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Universal Orlando Resort says its Volcano Bay water park is open and safe even as some attractions remain closed.

That's after what Universal describes as an electrical problem Sunday that sent four people to area hospitals.

Universal spokesman Tom Schroeder says Volcano Bay is working with the Orlando Utilities Commission and other contractors to test the park’s electrical system and make modifications.

He says the problem is believed to have been solved, but that some attractions remain closed as the testing continues.

Guests and workers described feeling shocks, and four people were taken to area hospitals as a precaution. But no serious injuries were reported.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the incident at the Universal Orlando Resort. 
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
