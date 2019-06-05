Education Opportunities For Students With Learning Disabilities
Beacon College just graduated its largest class of graduates ever. The Leesburg based college was founded in 1989, with a focus on educating students with learning disabilities.
Beacon’s director of corporate and academic outreach Esteban Lopez, and career development instructor Jeremy Neilson join us for a conversation about the opportunities and challenges facing those students.
