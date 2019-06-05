© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Education Opportunities For Students With Learning Disabilities

By Matthew Peddie
Published June 5, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT
Jeremy Neilson (l) and Esteban Lopez. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE
Beacon College just graduated its largest class of graduates ever. The Leesburg based college was founded in 1989, with a focus on educating students with learning disabilities.

Beacon’s director of corporate and academic outreach Esteban Lopez, and career development instructor Jeremy Neilson join us for a conversation about the opportunities and challenges facing those students.

Education reporting on 90.7 News is supported by Helios Education Foundation

