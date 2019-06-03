© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Twenty-Six Apply To Be Florida's First Chief Resilience Officer

By Amy Green
Published June 3, 2019 at 6:52 AM EDT
sea-leve-rise

A Hurricane Michael survivor and former White House staff member are among the applicants for the DeSantis administration’s new position of chief resilience officer.

Florida joins a growing number of states funding a position just to deal with climate change.

According to records obtained by WMFE, the position drew 26 applicants, including the administrator of the state’s Resilient Coastlines Program and director of Florida International University’s Sea Level Solutions Center.

Dan Kreeger of the Association of Climate Change Officers says Florida is among a growing number of state and local governments with these kinds of positions.

“It’s going to take somebody thinking out of the box to say the rules upon which we’ve governed in the past may not be a fit for what we need to do to be successful with tackling these challenges in the future.”

The chief resilience officer will report to the governor’s office and coordinate a statewide response to climate change. It’s a dramatic change from former Gov. Rick Scott, who banned the term climate change from official communications.

 

Central Florida NewsClimate changeEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
