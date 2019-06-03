Four People Hospitalized at Volcano Bay After Technical Issues Reported at the Water Park

There are new details about so-called “technical issues” that closed Universal’s Volcano Bay water park on Sunday and sent four workers to area hospitals.

According to a fire department report multiple people were treated.

A Universal spokesman says the workers were taken to area hospitals as a precautionary measure and later released.

The Orlando Sentinel reports workers and some guests complained of what felt like electrical shocks. One guest said it felt as though her feet were being zapped.

The fire department says the workers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and Dr. Phillips Hospital.

The water park was operating normally again Monday.