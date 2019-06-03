© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Four People Hospitalized at Volcano Bay After Technical Issues Reported at the Water Park

By Danielle Prieur
Published June 3, 2019 at 8:15 PM EDT
The water park was operating normally again Monday. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
Marc Stampfli
/
There are new details about so-called “technical issues” that closed Universal’s Volcano Bay water park on Sunday and sent four workers to area hospitals.

According to a fire department report multiple people were treated.  

A Universal spokesman says the workers were taken to area hospitals as a precautionary measure and later released.

The Orlando Sentinel reports workers and some guests complained of what felt like electrical shocks. One guest said it felt as though her feet were being zapped.

The fire department says the workers were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center and Dr. Phillips Hospital.

The water park was operating normally again Monday.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
