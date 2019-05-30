© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Search For Pulse Memorial Design Team Narrows To Six Finalists

By Amy Green
Published May 30, 2019 at 12:05 PM EDT
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green
Pulse. Photo by Amy Green

The search for the team that will design a memorial and museum at Pulse has narrowed to six finalists.

The onePULSE Foundation says the finalists will submit proposals for a public exhibition in October. The winning design will be announced later that same month.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma says the teams represent a range of disciplines from architecture to art and are known for memorials worldwide like the national lynching memorial in Alabama.

“It gives me comfort because I hope that the families and survivors who are left here, affected forever, realize that the world is still wrapping their arms around them, that they want to honor them and they want to give them this respectful space.”

The finalists were selected from 168 submissions across 19 countries. The 2016 mass shooting at Pulse left 49 dead. A memorial and museum at the nightclub is to be complete in 2022.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsPulse
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
