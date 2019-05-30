Marion County Wildfire Causes Evacuations

Residents are back home after a fast-moving wildfire in the Ocala National Forest forced them to evacuate Wednesday. As of 6 a.m Thursday, the fire had been reduced to about 500 acres.

Officials say dozens of homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as the fire grew to about 750 acres.

The fire was caused by lightning hitting a power line during a small thunderstorm.

Hot, dry conditions have created ideal conditions for wildfires, and firefighters say homeowners need to be prepared.

Marion County Fire Rescue says forestry units are on scene all day. They’re also advising drivers to use caution while traveling in the area in case of residual smoke.

Firefighters say it may take a heavy rainstorm to put out this fire out for good.