Marion County Wildfire Causes Evacuations

By Talia Blake
Published May 30, 2019 at 9:22 AM EDT
Image: Marion County Fire Rescue
Image: Marion County Fire Rescue

Residents are back home after a fast-moving wildfire in the Ocala National Forest forced them to evacuate Wednesday. As of 6 a.m Thursday, the fire had been reduced to about 500 acres.

Officials say dozens of homes were evacuated Wednesday afternoon as the fire grew to about 750 acres.

The fire was caused by lightning hitting a power line during a small thunderstorm.  

Hot, dry conditions have created ideal conditions for wildfires, and firefighters say homeowners need to be prepared.

Marion County Fire Rescue says forestry units are on scene all day. They’re also advising drivers to use caution while traveling in the area in case of residual smoke.

Firefighters say it may take a heavy rainstorm to put out this fire out for good.

Central Florida News
Talia Blake
After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she was an intern for WMFE’s public affairs show, Intersection. In her spare time, Talia is an avid foodie and enjoys working out.
